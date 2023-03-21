Controlled burn smoke: Why the skies around Springfield are smokey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There were several controlled burns in Arkansas and Missouri Monday that led to some smokey skies Monday evening.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, several thousand acres were burned as prescribed burns. One of the largest is in Newton County, Arkansas, with a total of 3,823 acres burned between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Madison County, Arkansas, had 1,835 acres involved in the controlled burn around 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The wind brought the smoke in our direction.

Here are the burn locations in Missouri:

Marcoot Prescribed fire on the Salem Ranger District.

Scott Branch Prescribed fire on the Potosi Ranger District.

Upalike Prescribed fire on the Poplar Bluff Ranger District.

Chute Ridge - Cassville Unit of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District.

Slab Prescribed fire on the Houston Unit of the Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District.

