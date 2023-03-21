Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Chad Emerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Douglas County father, subject of an Amber Alert, sentenced to prison
Strong storms and flooding rain are possible Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Tuesday with rain passing through
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster

Latest News

Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on...
Doctors question aspects of Missouri transgender care limits
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Louis-Dreyfus among 22 honored by Biden
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Teen held in Texas school shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt