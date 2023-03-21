Driver dies in crash in Cedar County, Mo.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver from Hickory County.

Clay Wheeler, 55, of Quincy, Mo., died in the crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 54, three miles east of Cedar Springs. Investigators say Wheeler’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence and a tree. It then overturned.

Wheeler later died at an El Dorado Springs hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.