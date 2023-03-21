Driver dies in crash in Cedar County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver from Hickory County.

Clay Wheeler, 55, of Quincy, Mo., died in the crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 54, three miles east of Cedar Springs. Investigators say Wheeler’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence and a tree. It then overturned.

Wheeler later died at an El Dorado Springs hospital.

