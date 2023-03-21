ENDANGERED SILVER ALERT for missing Hollister, Mo. 92-year-old man

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing 92-year-old man.

Authorities say Joy Ellis Grable left his home at 268 Iowa Colony Road, Hollister, Mo., at 6:30 p.m. Authorities say he left his home on foot.

Grable is a white male, age 92, hgt 5′9″, 170 lbs, bald, with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, unknown color shirt, and blue jeans.

He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.