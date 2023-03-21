Judge sentences former Nixa Police Dept. officer accused of sex crimes involving a minor

Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former Nixa Police Department officer after he entered an Alford plea to sex crime charges involving a minor.

In the Alford plea, Cody Don Scott admitted the state had enough evidence against him, despite maintaining his innocence.

Investigators say the incidents happened between September and December of 2021. Investigators say an underage girl admitted to having sexual intercourse with Scott seven or eight times at Scott’s home near Marionville. Detectives say the girl admitted Scott told her to deny any allegation if they got caught.

Once charged, the Nixa Police Department fired Scott.

