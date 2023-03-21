Nixa Fire Department breaks ground on new station

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Fire Department will break ground on a $3.2 million headquarters project Tuesday afternoon.

The headquarters is currently located in Fire Station One on Main Street. Once the new building is complete, work will start on remodeling fire station one.

The new building will have features to accommodate firefighters better. Some of those features include more space for fire trucks, better access to main roadways, and additional bunk rooms for firefighters. The public is invited to come and celebrate the new facility and meet with the fire administration. This building is paid for through a general obligation bond that voters passed last year.

“It was one of the original fire stations for the fire district back in 1986,” said Assistant Chief Whitney Weaver. “It was really just kind of a metal building, kind of a shell that we’ve remodeled a couple of times, and it’s just kind of outgrown its life. Also, with the growth of Nixa, Main Street is just so crowded, so much traffic that sometimes we find it very difficult to even get out of the station.”

The ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The new station will be located at 710 North McCoskey Street next to Little Ceaser’s.

The city built its current headquarters on Main Street in 1986.

Below is a map of where to park if you plan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Parking for Nixa groundbreaking ceremony. (KY3)

