Proposed development in north Springfield denied after city council misses decision deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many expected a final vote on apartments in north Springfield at Monday night’s city council meeting, but it was completely denied.

The proposed development is on Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling Park and the land is owned by Baptist Temple Church which is selling fieldhouses and surrounding six acres of land.

The city attorney brought it to the council’s attention that it had to act within 30 days after the public hearing was held regarding the development and it failed to do so.

A proposed measure for a planned development near Talmage and Grant has been denied by default. The City’s zoning code has a provision related to planned developments that requires City Council to make a decision with 30 days of the date of its public hearing (closed Feb. 6). — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) March 21, 2023

“While reviewing city code today in preparation for possible questions at tonight’s city council meeting, I noted a provision in the code that impacts this council bill,” said Rhonda Lewsader, the Springfield city attorney. “The rub comes with city code section 36-405F and states that if Council fails to act within 30 days following the conclusion of the public hearing on a preliminary plan development, the preliminary plan development shall be deemed denied.”

For months neighbors have worked on petitions against the development along with the developer who has put in countless hours toward the proposal.

”We are greatly opposed to what they’re wanting to do next to our land back here and to put houses in such a small area,” said Teresia Sherwood. “The argument has been ongoing for so long, and we have jumped through hoops to try to keep this from happening.”

Sherwood and other neighbors say it would bring in too much traffic by Tom Watkins Elementary and lower their property value.

Now all those hoops and work will start all over if the developer files a new allocation.

KY3 asked the developer if he plans on relocating and he says he does not know.

Neighbors on Talmage say they wished someone from the city would’ve shown up to their last meeting and want change.

As for the council and the city manager they issued an apology to neighbors and the developer during the meeting.

