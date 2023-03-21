Springfield’s Police Dept. chief discusses rare gun violence trend

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department’s chief of police is discouraged by the rise in gun violence in March. Chief Paul Williams addressed the situation with city council members this week.

In March, police responded to five different people injured by gunfire. The chief says, on average, six victims suffer gunshot wounds in a month.

Chief Williams says the violence follows zero victims from gunfire in February. That’s the first month in three years without anyone shot.

“Our shootings tend to revolve around either criminal activity or relationship issues,” said Chief Williams. “So, I guess that people got along better during the month of February would be the only thing I’d surmise.”

Chief Williams says the city is seeing fewer and fewer thefts from cars, including guns.

