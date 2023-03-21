State of Missouri strips former State Rep. Tricia Derges of medical license

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Board for the Healing Arts terminated the medical license for former Missouri State Representative Tricia Derges.

A federal judge sentenced Dr. Derges to seven years in prison in February. A jury in June 2022 found her guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud, ten counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent. Investigators say Dr. Derges made false claims about a fake stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri and for illegally providing prescription drugs to clients of those clinics.

Derges was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140 (Christian County). Derges, who is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark, and Branson, Mo. Derges also operates the non-profit corporation Lift Up Someone Today, Inc., with a medical and dental clinic in Springfield.

She did not run for re-election in 2022.

Derges can reapply for a license in seven years.

