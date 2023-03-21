Strafford School District asks voters to approve bond, tax levy questions in April

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Strafford School District is asking voters to approve a $10 million bond for facility upgrades. It’s also asking voters to raise the tax levy to increase wages for and hire new staff and teachers.

Shane Johnson grew up in Strafford. He moved out of town due to high taxes. He says enough is enough.

“We already pay too much,” said Johnson. ”We lived here for like 12 years, and our apartment just kept getting higher and higher and higher in taxes and stuff. And we decided to be best is to go invest our money into a home that we can live in.”

Leaders at the Strafford School District say they hear those complaints, but they say it’s all worth it for the kids.

”We want to be the district of choice, so if we do whatever we can to get the quality people in front of our kids, then that’s what’s going to benefit our kids more than anything,” said district Superintendent Dr. Mark Hedger.

The school is asking for the levy to be raised from 2.75% to 3.1%. That would mean the owner of a house worth $200,000 would pay $133 more in taxes each year. Dr. Hedger says they understand times are tough, adding that the upgrades would be worth it.

”If you compare that to the other districts around, we have the lowest tax rate currently, by far,” said Dr. Hedger.

Dr. Hedger added that the $10 million bond would expand programs and upgrade schools.

”The big focus, though, is early childhood. We would like to have several additional classrooms to increase our preschool program for able to do this,” said Dr. Hedger. He said with the money. They could double their program and increase safety for students and staff.

“With this bond issue, we’d have some classrooms that are considered too high wind capacity,” said Dr. Hedger. “So [with the money], we would have the ability for every one of our students on campus to have access to harden space in the event of a storm.”

For more information on the ballot proposals, check out this link.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Chad Emerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Douglas County father, subject of an Amber Alert, sentenced to prison
High temperatures may reach the low 70s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big Warm Up Wednesday
Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County man charged with stabbing two men at a gas station dumpster

Latest News

Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
KY3 News interviewed Branson’s mayoral candidates. The race features Karen Best, Larry Melton,...
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Branson mayor discuss issues
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project