BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to use an A-Rig

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this week’s fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, a Bass Pro Shops-sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

March 21:

Table Rock Lake

With the rain and warm weather forecasted, head to the back of the pockets with a rock crawler or Wiggle Wart. Key on unique features on the bank, including bluff ends, cove transitions, trees, or rocks.

Bull Shoals Lake

The cold weather has slowed it down a little, but, with the warm rain coming, in it will turn the Bass back on. Spinnerbaits and Wiggle Warts in the pockets are the keys.

Stockton Lake

Try jerk baits on the bluff ends and steeper banks that face south. On those calm days, fish a shakey head jig in 8 feet of water on those same banks.

Lake of the Ozarks

The lake is low because of the winter drawdown, so that exposes brush on points and bluff ends. Key around these areas with an A-Rig or a jerk bait.

GOOD LUCK!

LINK TO KY3′s FISH LIKE A BASS PRO CONTEST: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

LINK TO LURES FEATURED IN THE TIP:

A-Rig: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/6th-sense-fishing-divine-umbrella-rig

Maxx Action Speed Shad: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-maxx-speed-shad

Speed Shad Swimbait Jigheads: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-speed-shad-swimbait-jighead

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.