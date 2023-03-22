BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to use an A-Rig

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this week’s fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, a Bass Pro Shops-sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

March 21:

Table Rock Lake

With the rain and warm weather forecasted, head to the back of the pockets with a rock crawler or Wiggle Wart. Key on unique features on the bank, including bluff ends, cove transitions, trees, or rocks.

Bull Shoals Lake

The cold weather has slowed it down a little, but, with the warm rain coming, in it will turn the Bass back on. Spinnerbaits and Wiggle Warts in the pockets are the keys.

Stockton Lake

Try jerk baits on the bluff ends and steeper banks that face south. On those calm days, fish a shakey head jig in 8 feet of water on those same banks.

Lake of the Ozarks

The lake is low because of the winter drawdown, so that exposes brush on points and bluff ends. Key around these areas with an A-Rig or a jerk bait.

GOOD LUCK!

LINK TO KY3′s FISH LIKE A BASS PRO CONTEST: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

LINK TO LURES FEATURED IN THE TIP:

A-Rig: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/6th-sense-fishing-divine-umbrella-rig

Maxx Action Speed Shad: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-maxx-speed-shad

Speed Shad Swimbait Jigheads: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-speed-shad-swimbait-jighead

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Gusts up to 45 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy today, storms tomorrow
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Judge sentences former Nixa Police Dept. officer accused of sex crimes involving a minor

Latest News

BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to use an A-Rig
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
AP source: Jets, WR Mecole Hardman agree on 1-year deal
In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college...
Missouri House passes bill to allow sports gambling
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following ‘little kid’ comments