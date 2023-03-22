Council of Churches of the Ozarks hosts ribbon-cutting for new facility

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Council of Churches of the Ozarks hosted a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of their new facility.

The facility is located at 3055 E. Division Street. It officially opened to the public in February. It hosts a variety of outreach organizations, including a women’s shelter, elderly and parental assistance, and more.

Jamie Trussell, CEO of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, says this new facility will help them better serve the community and help those in need.

“We’re a great resource and here to work collaboratively. We are so blessed in southwest Missouri to have so many non-profits doing great things. What is challenging for people in crisis is connecting the dots. We’re just here to connect dots,” said Trussell.

To learn more about what the Council of Churches of the Ozarks does or to look for help if you’re in need, you can click here.

