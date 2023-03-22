CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Greene County sex offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Matthew Charles Keith, 49 (Springfield Police Department)

Investigators want you to watch out for this man. He’s a Greene County sex offender, who has been on the run.

A warrant is out for 49-year-old, Matthew Keith’s arrest. He’s charged with two counts of loitering near a park with a playground, pool or museum. Keith is accused of doing that in Greene County in November of 2021.

Keith is listed as a Missouri sex offender. He pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl. That happened in Springfield back in 2004. Keith was 30-years-old at the time.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, as a Tier Level 2 offender, Keith is supposed to check in with authorities twice a year in person. The sex offender registry shows he previously lived on East Talmage in Springfield, and worked at a place on West Kearney.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Matthew Keith’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.