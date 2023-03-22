ELECTION 101: What you need to know about April’s election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is the Place to Be for election coverage in the Ozarks.

The election happens on April 4. Voters in only Missouri will decide on a list of county, municipal, and school-related races and issues.

Sample Ballots:

Knowing what’s on your ballot is best before you head to the polls. CLICK HERE to find your county’s ballots.

Highlights on the Ballots:

  • City of Springfield: Voters will decide several city council seats and a contested mayoral race. Incumbent Ken McClure faces off against Melanie Bach.
  • Lodging Tax: Springfield voters will also decide on a lodging tax question.
  • Branson Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Larry Milton will face former Mayor Karen Best and Aldermen Chuck Rodriguez. CLICK HERE for one-on-one interviews with the candidates.
  • Springfield Schools: Proposition S is a $220 million bond issue that would pay for more renovations at a list of schools. Four candidates face off for two positions on the school board.
  • Nixa Safety Tax: Voters will decide again a 3/4 of a cent sales tax to pay for police improvements.
  • Marijuana Taxes: Voters in several counties and municipalities will decide on a 3% sales tax on the purchase of marijuana.
  • School Bonds: Nixa and Republic School Districts placed bond issues on the ballot. Republic Schools’ $47 million bond would pay for a new 5th/6th-grade building and other renovations. The $47 million bond for Nixa School District would pay for renovations and add safety features.

KY3 News has covered several more issues and races in the Ozarks in the last few months. CLICK HERE for our election stories.

Missouri’s No-Excuse Voting:

Missouri began its no-excuse voting on March 21. You may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

Election Day Voting:

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

Missouri’s New Voter ID Law:

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

  • A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license
  • A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card
  • A nonexpired United States passport
  • Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri is either not expired or expired after the most recent general election date
  • *If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.

Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID, or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

CLICK HERE for examples of acceptable forms of identification.

Results:

KY3 will have results through the night. You can find them on KY3 & KSPR by scrolling at the bottom of the screen. You can also find them online by CLICKING HERE. (DISCLAIMER: KY3 does not post or air the results of unopposed races.)

