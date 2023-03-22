Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Judge sentences former Nixa Police Dept. officer accused of sex crimes involving a minor
Gusts up to 45 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy today, storms tomorrow
Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles, face several charges,...
4 arrested in vandalism of Morgan County, Mo., church; investigators call it a hate crime

Latest News

The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college...
Missouri House passes bill to allow sports gambling
The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police investigate an incident outside a business in St. Robert, Mo.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand