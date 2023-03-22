Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.

The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.

Thousands will be at the Branson Convention Center this week to view the extraordinary quilts.

The American Quilters Society was founded in 1985. This is the second year Branson has been a host of this event. There are several different categories of quilt displays. All-Star Quilts of Valor displays Americana-style quilts that will be donated to Veterans. Quilters had to make a 20-inch square with graffiti-style artwork and limited color for the Graffiti Cherrywood Challenges. Baltimore Album Quilts will also be on display for attendees to admire.

There are more than just quilts on display. Attendees can enjoy shopping at more than 150 booths, enjoy some demonstrations or even learn new techniques at a workshop. Thousands of people from all over the world are expected to attend this year’s event.

“We have registrationsin 39 states, and four countries will be registered,” said Executive Show Director Bonnie Browing. “The quilts came from 43 states and 14 other countries. So you’ll see some international exhibits here as well.”

The American Quilters Society partners with a local charity, and here in Branson, quilters will help benefit the Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild by making Children’s Comfort Quilts. There is so much to enjoy at this year’s event.

Show hours are Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $15.00 daily/$12 for AQS members

For more information, CLICK HERE.

