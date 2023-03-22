Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some new news is on the way, live and in-person. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced Wednesday that they will host their podcast “New Heights” with a live show at the Kansas City Music Hall.

The live podcast recording will take place on April 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m.

Follow the link here with the password NHKELCE.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Ticketmaster starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage

The Kelce brothers have teased a surprise guest or two at the taping of the podcast. During the NFL season, their podcast featured episodes with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, before the two teams met in Super Bowl LVII.

“Having ‘New Heights’ first live taping be at the 2023 NFL Draft is a full circle moment for us,” the brothers said in a release. “The draft is where our dreams of turning pro became reality. We are excited to return and celebrate this moment.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

