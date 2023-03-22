Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following “little kid” comments

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly after Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 27 points and dished out nine assists to beat Kentucky on Sunday, UK head coach John Calipari took to the podium.

While recapping what led to his team being eliminated by first-year head coach Jerome Tang and K-State, he did so without acknowledging K-State’s All-American guard by name, instead referring to Nowell as “the little kid.”

Sunday night, K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling took offense to Calipari’s apparent disrespect of Nowell, who was named a Third Team All-American by AP voters.

On Tuesday, as Kansas State traveled to New York City -- where Nowell grew up -- to play No. 7 Michigan State in a Sweet 16 matchup, Nowell tweeted that he and Calipari had spoken via phone.

“Just Spoke To Coach Cal We Are Good,” Nowell tweeted.

READ MORE: K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

Nowell joined Ja Morant as the only two players to tally 40-plus points and 20-plus assists prior to the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament history.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

