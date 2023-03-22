The legal arguments behind a possible Trump indictment

Photo of Donald Trump
Photo of Donald Trump(wifr)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Though he had forecasted an arrest, Former President Donald Trump was not indicted on Tuesday.

Trump is facing possible criminal charges relating to a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels for alleged hush money days before the 2016 election. Trump and his lawyers, however, argue that he was victim of extortion and that they payment was not illegal. No charges have been announced yet but this case has gotten a lot of attention because no former President has ever been prosecuted in the history of the United States.

The case involves the testimony of Trumps former attorney, Michael Cohen, who says Trump told him to pay Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair from 2006. While Trump did reimburse Cohen while he was in the White House, he has consistently denied the affair. The money, itself, would not constitute a crime, but rather how it was documented by the Trump organization.

A grand jury will look at all the legal technicalities around the situation, the testimonies of Cohen and others to decide if charges should be filed. Legal experts say it could go either way. A full, detailed breakdown of the case is available here.

