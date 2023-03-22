Leigh’s Lost and Found: $4000 reward offered to find a missing French Bulldog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a business in springfield is missing a special co-worker and is offering a huge reward to get him back.

The French Bulldog is the beloved office dog at Meridian Title Company and the whole staff and even its customers are working together to find him.

“We came up with the name Clozer because that’s what we do here is closings.”

You can see Clozer’s presence all over MTC, from cute frenchie paintings to his well worn dog beds and treat jars in every office.

His owner Jonna Steinert says, “it’s definitely changed our office morale just because we’re so used to Clozer running around.”

Jonna has been bringing him to work as an office dog every day for almost five years now.

She tells us, “he just roams the office and greets people when they come in. He loves kids so we have a kids room up front and his name is in there with his pictures and he hangs out there a lot of with the kids and watch cartoons with them.”

Clozer went missing from Jonna’s family farm in Fordland, when she let all her dogs out into the yard.

“It was almost instant that he was missing. All the dogs were. I found the other two dogs at the end of our driveway and he was not with them. We’ve flown drones, we’ve done side by sides, I’ve walked and taken out other dogs with me to see if they could smell him or see him, find him anywhere and there’s been nothing.”

Because Clozer is a cute, expensive breed, the fear is someone picked him up to keep or sell. Jonna is extra worried because that person won’t know about his medical issues.

She says, “he has severe allergy problems and so his skin will get itchy. He gets ear infections. He can’t breath very well, his eyes will run. He has to have medication for all those things. 48 10 I just keep hoping someone’s going to have to take him to the vet and somebody will recognize him because at some point he’s going to get really sick.”

MTC staff and clients have chipped in to raise a $4000 reward. No questions, and no charges will be filed if he’s safely returned.

“Clozer is loved by not only us here at Meridian but all of our clients, we have people who just come in to see Clozer so we’re hoping someone will see this and bring him back.”

If you have any information, contact MTC at (417) 886-4400.

