Mecole Hardman headed to the New Jork Jets on 1-year deal: reports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another wide receiver weapon is headed out of Kansas City.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon that former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has agreed to a deal with the New York Jets.

The one-year contract is worth $6.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hardman was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, their second-round pick and 56th overall. The former Georgia star played four seasons in Kansas City, accounting for 151 receptions, 2,088 receiving yards and catching four touchdowns.

He also had 20 carries for 125 yards and two scores, both this past season.

Hardman also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in 2019 and a punt return score in 2020.

Hardman was a consistent presence on the Chiefs wide receiver line during his first three seasons, but an abdominal injury in 2022 forced him to miss much of the year.

He was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2019 season.

A week ago, the New England Patriots signed another former Chiefs wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster. Special teams ace and wide receiver Marcus Kemp also signed with the Washington Commanders out of free agency.

