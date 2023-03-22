Police investigate an incident outside a business in St. Robert, Mo.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in St. Robert.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crime scene outside a hair salon in St. Robert.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the strip mall off Missouri Avenue. We know the incident involved a crash. Police say there is no danger to the community. The coroner is assisting in the investigation.

KY3 News has a crew on the scene. Watch for updates throughout the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

