Reps. Cleaver and Graves demand Postmaster General listen to Missourians about poor mail service

FILE (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver, II and Sam Graves requested that United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy host a listening session in Kansas City to hear complaints directly from area residents regarding poor mail service.

In particular, Cleaver and Graves want DeJoy to listen to residents discuss the Postal Service’s failure to provide reliable mail delivery six days per week, according to a release.

“A stable, consistent, and responsive Postal Service is not a Republican or Democratic issue -- it’s an essential function of government that hardworking families rely on and have come to expect over the past two centuries,” Cleaver said. “Unfortunately, under the leadership of Postmaster General DeJoy, we’ve seen this beloved institution quickly devolve into a sad display of constant delays, infrequent deliveries, and endless excuses. I hope that the Postmaster General will accept this opportunity to hear directly from the people of Kansas City, and work with Congressman Graves and myself to ensure the USPS is meeting the needs of Missouri families.”

The letter from Cleaver and Graves comes after another letter Oct. 11, 2022, in which the two expressed concerns to DeJoy about the agency’s failure to fulfill their Congressionally mandated duty to provide six-day mail delivery.

