Spring Is Here: Preventing fleas and ticks on your pets

Vets recommend starting flea and tick prevention now if you haven't already.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is officially here, so it’s time to start looking for fleas and ticks on your pets.

A flea and tick preventative is the best way to prevent these nasty bugs from finding a home on your pet. With so many options on the market, such as collars, topicals, and chewables, it can be hard to find what works best.

Dr. Philip Brown, a veterinarian with Animal Care Center in Springfield, says the best thing you can do if you’re shopping for flea and tick preventatives is talk to your veterinarian.

“I think there’s a lot of products out there. I think that your pet professional is your veterinarian. He’s your pet’s friend, and what the veterinarian’s goal is to make sure that you have a healthy pet, and that you’re a happy client, have a good relationship with your pet, and that your pet’s healthy,” said Brown.

Dr. Brown also recommends you keep your pet on flea and tick prevention year-round since the bugs can even be out in the winter. He also suggests you stay current on other parasite preventions, such as heartworms and intestinal worms.

