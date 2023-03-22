On Your Side: Amazon text scam

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you noticed more of those annoying scam text messages?

The Federal Communication Commission says there’s a 500-percent increase in spam text messages. That’s just from what’s reported. The increase is probably higher than that. FCC recently adopted its first regulation specifically targeting those texts.

The new rules require mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are highly likely illegal.

The latest scam texts making the rounds are bogus texts from Amazon.

Katelynd Summerhill deals with it every day.

“It comes from an email address. Always a different one. Spelled incorrectly,” she said.

The text reads your Amazon account is on hold, disabled, locked, or there’s a billing issue. All the scam texts ask her to do one thing, click on the link.

“They’re trying to get you to click on that link, and at some point, I’d imagine you’d give them info, like your password. That’s how they get you,” said Summerhill.

Crooks hope you’ll fall for the trick so they can gain access to your private info. They want to steal your identity and money.

If you’re in doubt, log in directly to your Amazon account to see if there’s a problem.

Ways to Dodge Scam Calls and Texts

1. Ignore unknown numbers. Don’t answer unexpected calls.

2. Join both No Call lists.

3. Try an app. Consumer Reports says to try Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker. It is a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20-$100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

