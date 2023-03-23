Athlete of the Week: Tristan Hunter, Forsyth baseball

Tristan Hunter
Tristan Hunter(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Forsyth junior Tristan Hunter has been clocked throwing his fast ball at 93 miles per hour. Well, close enough.

“My highest I hit says 93 but it’s 92.9,” Tristan said. “I’ve got to be honest with that.”

It’s a humble answer from someone who has a junior college offer in his back pocket and interest from several Division I programs. It’s a humility he honed growing up in tiny Protem, Missouri. “Your next-door neighbor is about ten miles away,” Tristan said.

When he didn’t have teammates to practice with, Tristan made hay a different way.

