Chadwick School District moving to 4-day school week

CHADWICK, Mo. (KY3) - More Missouri Schools are moving to 4-day school weeks. Next year Sparta and Chadwick will join 146 other districts across the state with a shorter school week.

Chadwick staff said this would significantly help with planning and recruiting more teachers. Parents said for their kids, it is another time for much-needed rest. Misty Wilkerson, and Jacklyn Aldrich, work at Chadwick and have kids who go there. They said the change is good.

”More rest for the kids,” said Wilkerson. “I think in today’s society. It’s go, go, go, go, go, all of the time.“

”The fact that I could schedule their doctor’s visits and their dentist visits, things like that on that on a day, and they’re not going to miss school, they were elated about that,” said Aldrich.

Wilkerson is a counselor. She said the change helps kids’ mental health.

”Just the hustle and bustle of life, that it’s okay to take a step back and slow down,” said Wilkerson.

Superintendent Michael Wallace said the change was also made for teachers.

”Would allow teachers time to put their lesson plans together in a better format and more detailed to provide better instruction for our kids,” said Wallace.

Wallace said this also helps teachers get together all at the same time for training.

For students, it means less discipline and better attendance.

Aldrich, who is the special services coordinator, agrees.

”It also allows for your parents to be able to have those doctor’s appointments, dentist appointments, therapy sessions,” said Aldrich. “So that they’re not missing out on school per se.”

The other school days will be extended by 20 minutes to have Mondays off next year. Wallace said the district had overwhelming support for the change on social media.

Parents and staff alike are excited.

”It gives me more time with my own kids,” said Wilkerson. “So I think anytime we can have that in this crazy busy world, it is a positive.”

No parents told us they didn’t want the change. Some said they were indifferent. Some said they were worried about losing class time. Overall it’s a positive response.

