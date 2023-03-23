Drivers dies in crash in Shannon County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver from Shannon County died in a crash on Thursday morning.

Darlene K. Eldringoff, 69, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash on State Highway 19, north of State Highway F in Eminence. Troopers say she drove off the roadway and struck a tree. She died at the scene.

