Drivers dies in crash in Shannon County, Mo.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver from Shannon County died in a crash on Thursday morning.
Darlene K. Eldringoff, 69, died in the crash.
Troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash on State Highway 19, north of State Highway F in Eminence. Troopers say she drove off the roadway and struck a tree. She died at the scene.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.