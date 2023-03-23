ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department searching for a man reported missing

Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing.

Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Miller left his residence without his insulin medication. Police say he was involved in a crash and left the scene. Police say he has not had contact with his family since.

He drives a 2005 Chrysler Sebring with Missouri license plate GA8W6Z. His vehicle may have damage.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

