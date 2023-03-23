Ex-MSU, Rogersville High School standout Dylan Cole signs with the Chicago Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Rogersville High School and Missouri State University standout Dylan Cole signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. The franchise announced the deal on Thursday with the linebacker.

The six-year NFL veteran spent the past two seasons with the Tennesse Titans. He played four years with the Houston Texans.

Cole became one of the Titans’ top special teams players in 2022. He played 43% of the Titans’ defensive snaps. He started eight games.

