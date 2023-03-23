Ex-MSU, Rogersville High School standout Dylan Cole signs with the Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) walks off the field during the first half of an NFL...
Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Rogersville High School and Missouri State University standout Dylan Cole signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. The franchise announced the deal on Thursday with the linebacker.

The six-year NFL veteran spent the past two seasons with the Tennesse Titans. He played four years with the Houston Texans.

Cole became one of the Titans’ top special teams players in 2022. He played 43% of the Titans’ defensive snaps. He started eight games.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
This means flooding is possible for the near term
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding and strong storms today
The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy

Latest News

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) shoots a jump shot against Alabama during the first half of...
After tears, Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. hopes for joy Vegas
Tristan Hunter
Athlete of the Week: Tristan Hunter, Forsyth baseball
O-Zone: Forsyth's Tristan Hunter is Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Republic 3, Rogersville 0
O-Zone: Republic 3, Rogersville 0