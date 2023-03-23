Ex-St. Clair County, Mo., sheriff’s office employee accused of stealing bond money

OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - An employee with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office faces charges for the disappearance of bond money.

Audra Beachner faces a stealing charge. A judge issued a criminal summons for her arrest.

In February, Sheriff Lee Hilty says he was contacted by the Henry County Circuit Clerk regarding cash bonds the county had not received from St. Clair County. An investigation revealed more than $4,000 missing from the department. The investigation discovered the money had been stolen before Sheriff Hilty took over in 2021.

Sheriff Hilty says she admitted to the theft of money.

“We have addressed newly found loopholes in the bookkeeping system and will be tightening the security surrounding cash money received into the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Hilty.

The sheriff terminated Beachner following the investigation.

