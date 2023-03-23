Fact Finders: Can storm survey crews enter your property without permission?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a storm, the National Weather Service may send out a survey crew to inspect the damage. So, our viewer Paula wants to know: Can storm surveyors from the weather service enter your property without permission if there is tornado damage?

A National Weather Service survey team will reconstruct a tornado’s lifecycle. They’ll determine several things, including where it happened when it initially touched down, and its magnitude. Survey teams will also determine if storm damage is from a tornado or straight-line winds. To do this work, the crew will do a ground survey. Sometimes, they’ll do an aerial survey too.

“When structures are impacted, it is often beneficial to view the damage closely when determining the likely wind speeds,” explained Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steve Runnels of the NWS Springfield Office. “However, if the landowner posts no trespassing signs or verbally denies entry, then the NWS staff conducting the survey would honor that request and view the damage from the public roadway.”

Returning to our viewer question; Can storm surveyors from the weather service enter your property without permission if there is tornado damage?

We’re going to slide this to NO. They will seek your permission.

