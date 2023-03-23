First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. on Thursday. It includes these counties:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

In Arkansas, the watch includes:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather, including the risk for isolated tornadoes. Be prepared for flooded roadways Friday morning as heavy rain falls on the Ozarks through the night.

