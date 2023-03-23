GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in a city water supply.(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

WAFB reports Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies, and two counts of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Officials say they were first informed of the incident on Wednesday and after a further investigation, it was determined that the information was credible.

GRAPHIC: The images in the video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
Here are the severe weather threats for Thursday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Heavy Rain Tonight
The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species

Latest News

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah 1st state to try limiting teens’ access to social media
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
An Omaha man is facing a felony charge of animal neglect after the Nebraska Humane Society was...
Owner charged with felony neglect after asking animal control to euthanize his dog
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers