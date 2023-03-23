Republic Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mercy Clinic with ribbon-cutting

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Mercy Primary Care Clinic in Republic to their organization with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday.

The clinic has served the area for over a decade. They offer walk-ins as well as specialty services.

Jodi Grimes, Practice Manager for the Mercy Clinic, says she hopes the clinic can get the word out and help more people in need by joining the chamber.

“The more people who know about us, the more people we can help. So if people didn’t know about us, and a lot of the people from the chamber originally didn’t know about us, so when we were talking to them, they thought it would be a great idea for us to join and get out there and more people know about our clinic,” said Grimes.

To learn more about what the Republic Mercy Clinic offers, click here.

