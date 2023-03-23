Sen. Josh Hawley on Tiktok: “This is crazy. This has to stop.”

Sen. Josh Hawley is calling for an outright ban on the social media app Tiktok, citing national security issues.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The president of Tiktok is set to address Congress Thursday over calls of an outright ban on the popular app in the U.S. Shou Zi Chew is expected to talk about the 150 million users in America, up 50 percent since 2020, and what he calls is a fundamental part of society.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has been a long opponent to the app, citing security fears and it’s ties to the Chinese Community Party. Hawley says the Chinese owner of the company now owns the personal information of millions of Americans.

“We learned this week that it looks like Tiktok has actually infiltrated state government websites,” said Sen. Hawley. “So when you go to renew your driver’s license online, Tiktok might actually be collecting your personal information. This is crazy. This has got to stop and the way we stop it is we ban it.”

About 30 Tiktok creators rallied on the Capitol steps in support of the app Wednesday.

Tiktok’s president Shou Zi Chew has been vocal on social media this week. In a video, posted on Tiktok, Chew said he will outline the company’s data protection and security efforts before Congress. He said the data from U.S. users is now being routed through servers controlled by “Oracle,” a third party Silicon Valley Company, to avoid a nationwide ban. He says older U.S., data will be moved to that server, cutting off any foreign access to the data.

He is expected to address Congress Thursday morning.

