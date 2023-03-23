Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. and libraries distributing COVID-19 test kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To improve access to COVID-19 testing, Springfield-Greene County Health and the Springfield-Greene County Library District will begin distributing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits at all Greene County Library locations Thursday, March 23.

Community members will receive one at-home test, masks, hand sanitizer, and our Community Health Referral Program information. The kits are free to the public. The libraries will distribute approximately 2,000. To view more information on at-home test kits, please visit COVIDtesting417.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should use an at-home COVID-19 test when:

You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

You have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Before, you will be with someone who is immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

You plan to attend an event or gathering.

These test kits are made possible through a Springfield-Greene County Health Department program to combat health disparities in the community as they relate to COVID-19 and beyond. This initiative includes increasing access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine. To find a vaccine opportunity near you, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.