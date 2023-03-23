Springfield pedestrian dies weeks later after struck by unidentified driver; city working on more awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say, Donna Campbell, 42, of Springfield, died from her injuries when she was struck by a vehicle.

It happened in the 2700 block of N. Kansas Expressway as Campbell was crossing westbound across the road near the McDonald Access Road in the crosswalk. Police say a northbound, dark-colored pickup truck hit Campbell. The driver left the scene northbound on Kansas Expressway.

The city of Springfield is continuing to bring in more education efforts on pedestrian safety. Beginning Friday, March 24 if you fail to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, you may get pulled over. The first Yield Check will be conducted at the intersection of Golden Avenue and Mount Vernon Street in the Westside Neighborhood.

The program is funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation. It funds three police officers on overtime for one four-hour Yield Check weekly shift.

“Crosswalk Yield Checks are a way to give the community a friendly nudge to obey the rules,” says City Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “Our goal is education through enforcement. Officers will provide a warning and educational materials for the first month of Yield Check activities. After that, they may begin issuing citations as necessary.”

Anyone with any information about the crash listed above, the suspect vehicle, or the unidentified driver is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. You may also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.