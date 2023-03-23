Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Pasta

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your pasta for spring.

Spring Pasta

Ingredients:

2 large bell pepper cut into thin strips

1 zucchini cut into ¼ inch rounds

8 oz dry spaghetti or fettuccine noodles

4 tbsp olive oil

1 half lemon

1 Tbsp Chopped garlic

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/3 cup fresh shredded parmesan

1Tbsp butter

Cook Pasta until al dente. Drain and set aside, reserving ¼ cup of pasta water. Add olive oil, peppers, and zucchini to a large saute pan. Saute until vegetables become tender. Add salt and pepper, and garlic and stir for one minute. Add noodles and butter and stir until noodles are coated and combined with vegetables. Add juice from lemon and parmesan cheese and toss to combine. Garnish with fresh basil or parsley.

The recipe serves four.

