1 killed, 1 missing after car swept floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person died, and the search continues for another person missing after floodwaters swept away a car in Wright County.

Rescue teams responded after midnight to State Highway M in Grove Springs. Investigators say six young adults were inside the vehicle. Four inside the vehicle made it to shore. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for the missing person.

Several inches of rain led to flooded roads across southern Missouri. CLICK HERE for road closings map.

