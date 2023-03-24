Another strong storm likely for California next week

A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a neighboring marina hit the houseboat during a storm the day before, in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Confidence was growing Friday in the likelihood of another strong storm arriving in soggy, snow-laden California early next week, forecasters said.

The outlook for more winter-like weather increased as the state turned windy and cold, with residual rain and mountain snow showers in the aftermath of the most recent storm. The next one was expected to arrive Monday.

“All the threats we’ve been mentioning for the March Storms so far will still be in play next week ... downed trees, power outages, flooding, rises in creeks/streams,” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river brought rain and winds. (KSBW, ALAMEDA FIRE DEPARTMENT, KGO, CNN)

California has been battered by storm after storm since late December.

States of emergency have been declared in 43 counties. As of Thursday, more than 700 people were being housed in 16 shelters in eight counties, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

On the central coast, Monterey County authorities lifted evacuation orders Thursday for the agricultural community of Pajaro which was flooded by a river levee breach earlier this month. Authorities warned that there was no potable water and the sewer system remained out of service.

Residents found mud, debris and ruined possessions.

“This is not livable,” 18-year-old Adrian Perez told the San Francisco Chronicle as he helped his parents clean their apartment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
First Alert Day for Friday since rain & storms are still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain & t-storms for our Friday
Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Springfield Police Department locates man reported missing
Ex-St. Clair County, Mo., sheriff’s office employee accused of stealing bond money
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species

Latest News

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed