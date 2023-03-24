BREAKING: One still unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The search continues for one person during a water rescue in Webster County, Missouri.

The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District says their crews were sent to the Finley River Crossing on State Route Z south of Fordland, to assist other departments with a water rescue. At the time of the post, the department said two people had been rescued, but one person was still unaccounted for.

Our water rescue team along with Battlefield Fire Protection District team is currently helping Southern Webster Fire... Posted by Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District on Thursday, March 23, 2023

According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District chief, crews were still searching for that person at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing situation. We’ll bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

