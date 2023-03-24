BREAKING: One still unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue

Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster County Friday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The search continues for one person during a water rescue in Webster County, Missouri.

The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District says their crews were sent to the Finley River Crossing on State Route Z south of Fordland, to assist other departments with a water rescue. At the time of the post, the department said two people had been rescued, but one person was still unaccounted for.

Our water rescue team along with Battlefield Fire Protection District team is currently helping Southern Webster Fire...

Posted by Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District on Thursday, March 23, 2023

According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District chief, crews were still searching for that person at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing situation. We’ll bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Here are the severe weather threats for Thursday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Heavy Rain Tonight
Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Springfield Police Department locates man reported missing
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species
Ex-St. Clair County, Mo., sheriff’s office employee accused of stealing bond money

Latest News

WATCH On Your Side Investigation: Missouri not required to use national missing persons database
Twin Oaks Country Club February 3, 2023 5:30 p.m.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County country club thieves drive off with $1,800 in valuables
Christopher Hoye is missing from Pulaski County, Missouri.
On Your Side Investigation: Missouri not required to use national missing persons database
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports