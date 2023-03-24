Christian County deputy injured in two-car crash in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri 14 and Nicholas Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred when another car was attempting to turn onto Nicholas and failed to yield at a flashing yellow light and pulled in front of the deputy.

“Please remember, a “flashing” yellow arrow means YIELD! Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the incident,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

