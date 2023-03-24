Firefighters rescue driver at low-water crossing in southern Greene County

Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on...
Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on Friday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on Friday. Authorities then arrested the man for an unrelated incident.

Firefighters with the Battlefield Fire Protection District responded to Farm Roads 141 and 190 near the Rivercut Golf Course around 1 p.m. The James River spilled out of its banks because of the heavy rain.

Firefighters could not immediately locate the man. They later found him without his vehicle. Firefighters say the man did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
First Alert Day for Friday since rain & storms are still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe flooding continues with more storms
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
1 unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue
2 die after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.
7 Brew/West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Why do 7 Brew coffee shops go up so fast?

Latest News

The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Greene County prosecutor says officer-involved shooting in February was justified
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Why Arkansas murder defendant was free before killings in Washington
The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police identify 2 killed in shootings in St. Robert, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on...
NL Central Preview: Cards seek repeat without Pujols, Molina