Firefighters rescue driver at low-water crossing in southern Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on Friday. Authorities then arrested the man for an unrelated incident.

Firefighters with the Battlefield Fire Protection District responded to Farm Roads 141 and 190 near the Rivercut Golf Course around 1 p.m. The James River spilled out of its banks because of the heavy rain.

Firefighters could not immediately locate the man. They later found him without his vehicle. Firefighters say the man did not suffer any injuries.

