Firefighters rescue driver swept away by floodwaters in Barry County, Mo.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Barry County rescued a driver swept away by floodwaters.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the driver trapped in a low-water crossing near Shell Knob. The swift water team quickly got to the vehicle and rescued the driver without incident.

Barry County deputies and Missouri Department of Conservation officers assisted.

