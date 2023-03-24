Greene County prosecutor says officer-involved shooting in February was justified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this month, Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled a fatal officer-involved shooting in February was justified, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

On February 1, four Springfield Police officers responded to Tom Watkins Park, where police say 33-year-old Justin M. Barker drew a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers.

According to SPD, the four officers told Barker to drop the gun, but he did not, and the officers fired several shots hitting Barker. Barker died at the scene.

The four officers were placed on administrative leave but have now been released to active duty.

