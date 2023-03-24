Hotel of Terror owner delivers city of Springfield petition to stop eminent domain process

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owner of the Hotel of Terror haunted house in downtown Springfield presented the city with a petition to fight a plan to take over his property.

The haunted house is located at 334 North Main Avenue. The city began the eminent domain process to force the owner to sell. City leaders say the nearby Main Street Bridge is deteriorating. Large buses, emergency vehicles, and trucks can’t drive over it. Engineers say the bridge cannot be repaired until the building is removed.

Owner Sterling Mathis turned in more than 2,000 signatures to force the city to stop the eminent domain process or place the issue on the ballot for an upcoming election. Mathis says the business is directly tied to the building. He says the history of the haunted house goes back decades.

“I’ve talked to people in their 70s who say, oh yeah, I loved that place, said Mathis. “I went to it. A lady was talking to me today who got into a foil room that was completely round, and the guy in there scared her to death. I told her that was me because that was 1980, and that was me that worked that room at that time.”

The owners of the Hotel of Terror and the city began negotiations on the property in 2019. The city wants to hire a third party to determine “just compensation” for the building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.