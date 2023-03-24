Kansas bank robbery suspect killed in shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bank robbery suspect is dead after a shootout with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Friday afternoon.

Trooper Foster with the OHP said the incident started when the Kansas Turnpike Authority spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s crossing into Oklahoma. KTA confirmed the suspect was fleeing from a bank robbery in Sumner County. 12 News has confirmed it was Impact Bank in Wellington, Kan.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday said the suspect in a Wellington, Kan., bank robbery fled into Oklahoma where he was involved in a shootout with troopers.

Trooper Foster said an Oklahoma port of entry officer saw the vehicle and radioed it in. Troopers located the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, gunfire was exchanged. The pursuit ended at Highway 412. That’s when the suspect fled from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. He turned and pointed the gun at troopers and was shot and killed.

Trooper Foster said no troopers were hurt.

OHP tells News 9 in Oklahoma City that the bomb squad has also been called out to the scene because the suspect claimed to have had a bomb in the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

