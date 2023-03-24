Kansas bank robbery suspect killed in shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bank robbery suspect is dead after a shootout with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Friday afternoon.
Trooper Foster with the OHP said the incident started when the Kansas Turnpike Authority spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s crossing into Oklahoma. KTA confirmed the suspect was fleeing from a bank robbery in Sumner County. 12 News has confirmed it was Impact Bank in Wellington, Kan.
Trooper Foster said an Oklahoma port of entry officer saw the vehicle and radioed it in. Troopers located the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, gunfire was exchanged. The pursuit ended at Highway 412. That’s when the suspect fled from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. He turned and pointed the gun at troopers and was shot and killed.
Trooper Foster said no troopers were hurt.
OHP tells News 9 in Oklahoma City that the bomb squad has also been called out to the scene because the suspect claimed to have had a bomb in the vehicle.
