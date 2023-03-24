SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - MoDOT warns drivers to obey barricades on flooded roads. Nearly five inches of rain has fallen on parts of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports more than 30 roads closed due to flooding across the 21 counties in the Southwest District. MoDOT asks you not to remove barricades or drive through water over the road. Use alternate routes and refer to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road conditions and closure updates.

Barricades are put in place for motorists’ safety. MoDOT and law enforcement officials report they continue to see drivers either maneuver around the roadblocks or move them to get through. Flooded roadways present hidden dangers, as the roadway may have washed away, collapsed, or be hiding hazards such as sharp objects.

Drivers should also be alert to the hazards of fast-moving water, as many underestimate the force with which storm waters move. Six inches of stormwater could knock over a person, and 12-18 inches can carry away a car or truck.

“Moving a barricade is dangerous for the person doing it and also puts others at risk by removing the warning sign,” said Darin Hamelink, District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT’s Southwest District. “Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded area or barricade, remember the saying: turn around, don’t drown.”

Once flood waters have receded, MoDOT crews will need time to clear debris and inspect for any damage before deciding if the roadway is safe to open to traffic. Once the road is deemed safe, crews will remove the barricades and reopen the route for traffic. Please exercise caution and have patience with crews working in the area.

