Ozark sees heavy flooding, damage from overnight storms

Ozark saw lots of damage from overnight storms on Thursday.
Ozark saw lots of damage from overnight storms on Thursday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Storms brought flooding and damage to the Ozark area.

The brunt of the damage happened near the square in Ozark. Several residents reported trees and limbs down across yards. High wind knocked over fences and scattered debris. One homeowner said a tree even fell on her house. It did not cause any damage inside the home.

Randal Wilson, an Ozark native, says he spent Friday morning cleaning off limbs and leaves from his mom’s house.

“There are boat docks and lots of wood off the tree limbs and stuff coming down,” said Wilson. “It just gets in your awnings, and it’s hard to get out and just stuff you’ve got to get rid of. I blow it off with a blower, and it’s not hard, but it takes time to do it.”

Ozark locals saw mild flooding along the Finley River due to storms on Thursday and Friday.
Ozark locals saw mild flooding along the Finley River due to storms on Thursday and Friday.(KY3)

Storm damage isn’t the only thing Ozark has to deal with. Flooding along the Finley River is also a significant issue.

Many roads around the Finley River Park are closed due to flooding. People came from across the area to see the flooding first-hand, including Ozark resident Evan Budd.

“The whole park is underwater, and they’ve shut the flood doors on the mill,” said Budd. “And there are trees going down the river.”

The National Weather Service says the Finley River is 12 feet high. It rose over eight feet overnight. Despite the flooding, locals say they’ve dealt with the flooding before. One who witnessed the flooding says he isn’t concerned.

“It’s bad to a degree, but I would hope in a few days or a couple of days it’ll go down. Flooding in Missouri is not a big deal. I mean, it happens,” said a resident named Dale.

The National Weather Service says they expect the river to crest around 17 feet by Saturday morning, and then it should start going down again.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
First Alert Day for Friday since rain & storms are still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe flooding continues with more storms
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
1 unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue
2 die after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.
7 Brew/West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Why do 7 Brew coffee shops go up so fast?

Latest News

The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Greene County prosecutor says officer-involved shooting in February was justified
Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on...
Firefighters rescue driver at low-water crossing in southern Greene County
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Why Arkansas murder defendant was free before killings in Washington
The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police identify 2 killed in shootings in St. Robert, Mo.